The United States alliance with the Philippines has been elevated to stand among Washington's 'most vital defense partnerships in the world,' according to an official of the US Department of Defense.

Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs Ely Ratner said the progress in the alliance has been historic, as events involving the Philippines since 2021 have been 'truly transformative and decisive,' citing broader strategic changes across the Indo-Pacific and an assertive and aggressive China.

'We have raised the profile of alliance engagements. We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Manila in the midst of a changing security environment,' Ratner told the Center for Strategic and International Studies' South China Sea Conference on Thursday.

'But I believe that historians will record this period in the alliance as truly transformative and decisive, as emblematic of broader strategic changes across the Indo-Pacific, as the direct result of leadership by both President Biden and President Marcos, and as a central feature of (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin's legacy in the region,' he said.

Ratner cited activities and achievements in the Philippines under the Biden administration that have been defined by historic mosts, firsts, and first-evers, including unprecedented senior-leader engagement between Washington and Manila.

The official referred to the first combined maritime exercises in the South China Sea in years. The largest-ever Balikatan exercise, and the first-ever to involve HIMARS (high mobility artillery rocket system) and cyber defense elements. The first-ever visit of fifth-generation US fighter jets to the Philippines, first combined air patrol, first combined UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle or drone) engagement and new Bilateral Defense Guidelines to provide strategic direction and focus for all of these initiatives.

Part of this, Ratner said, is the agreement for US rotational presence in the Philippines as the two nations have also taken major steps to increase interoperability, and the US military is working closely with the Philippines' armed forces on force modernization.

'And we have pursued new opportunities together with the Philippines to cooperate multilaterally with like-minded partners across the Indo-Pacific in support of a shared vision for a free and open region,' he said.

Ratner emphasized that the US stands with the Philippines, as the nation defends its lawful rights in the South China Sea.

China is challenging the Philippines' lawful right to the Second Thomas Shoal, a 'low-tide elevation beyond any lawful territorial sea, on the Philippines' continental shelf, and well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ),' he said.

Ratner stated that China's claim on the Shoal 'has no more credibility today than it did when the arbitral tribunal issued its unanimous ruling in 2016' and 'the kind of revisionism and coercion seen from China is both destabilizing and dangerous.'

'This aggressive Chinese behavior stands in sharp contrast to the remarkable leadership by President Marcos to protect and defend the rights of the Philippines under international law,' he said.

Ratner stated that US cooperation with the Philippines extends beyond Washington's support for the lawful operations of its ally at Second Thomas (Ayungin) Shoal and other parts of its EEZ.

The US-Philippines agreement to expand US rotational access to four new strategic sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), according to the official, was a highlight of 2023.

'We're committed to continuing to invest in infrastructure improvements at all nine EDCA sites to strengthen combined training, exercises and interoperability between our forces, as well as to support humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts,' he added.

The two allies are discussing the conclusion of a General Security of Military Information Agreement that will strengthen and expand information sharing.

