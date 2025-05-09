BEIJING - China's exports of rare earths in April fell 15.6% from the month before after the country, which dominates global supply, announced controls on shipments of some of the critical minerals.

China's exports of the group of 17 minerals stood at 4,785 metric tons last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

That compared to 4,566 tons in the same month in 2024, and 5,666 tons in March.

Beijing announced on April 4 it was placing seven categories of medium and heavy rare earths - samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium-related items- on its export restriction list with immediate effect.

Shipments of the seven rare earths placed on the export control list have ground to halt, Reuters reported last month.

In the first four months of 2025, exports rose 5.1% compared to the year before to 18,962 tons, the customs data showed.

China's rare earths imports last month slid nearly 4% on the year to 12,623 tons.

Total imports in the first four months of this year dropped 23.6% from the year before to 37,302 tons, the customs data showed.

