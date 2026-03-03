MANAMA: The National Communication Centre (NCC) announced that the Bahrain Defence Force’s air and missile defence systems successfully repelled a new wave of hostile attacks targeting the Kingdom, intercepting and destroying 70 ballistic missiles and 59 Iranian drones with high efficiency.

The centre stressed that targeting civilian facilities and private property constitutes a grave violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a clear breach of international laws and norms. It affirmed that the Kingdom reserves its full legal right to respond and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The centre explained that the relevant authorities immediately dealt, in accordance with approved protocols, with limited debris resulting from the destruction of hostile targets at certain locations. It noted that monitoring and follow-up operations are continuing through an integrated system operating at the highest levels of readiness and vigilance.

In its concluding statement, the NCC reiterated the importance of adhering to instructions issued by the competent authorities, urging the public to verify information through official sources and to refrain from circulating rumours, in order to promote awareness and national responsibility amid the current situation.