ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has announced that it will be the heritage partner of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

ADIHEX will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, from 31st August to 8th September at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The Authority’s participation in ADIHEX, organised for the first time by Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, underscores its dedication to preserving the UAE's rich heritage and strengthening its national identity.

Through its presence at the event, the Authority aims to showcase the UAE's rich culture and traditions to the many visitors who will travel from around the world to attend ADIHEX.

During the exhibition, the Authority will offer visitors an immersive heritage experience, featuring a variety of traditional activities such as falconry shows, competitions, workshops, and live demonstrations of traditional crafts.

Additionally, the Authority will host a series of lectures on Emirati and Arab heritage related to hunting and equestrianism.

Recognising the importance of engaging the younger generation, the Authority will also organise a range of activities specifically designed for children.

These activities will enable youth to learn about the UAE's authentic heritage while fostering a deep appreciation for their cultural roots and raising awareness about environmental conservation and sustainability.