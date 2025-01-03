The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is set to expand its international presence in 2025, participating in over 20 international book fairs.

ALC seeks to enhance collaboration with prominent Arab and foreign publishing houses, showcase its latest publications, and underscore Abu Dhabi's leading role in supporting culture and the publishing sector globally.

Since its launch, the Centre has forged strong professional partnerships and cultural ties with leading cultural and creative centres worldwide.

The Centre's participation in the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair saw the launch of the ‘Promoting Arabic Book’ initiative, through which 2,000 Arabic titles were provided to libraries in France, Germany, and Spain. Furthermore, the ALC actively promoted the Arabic language during the ‘Arabian Days’ initiatives held in Moscow and Japan, highlighting its inherent potential and cultural richness to diverse international audiences.

Foreign participation provides a valuable platform to secure translation rights for the Centre’s ‘Kalima’ translation project, connect with agents and distributors, and sell the Centre's publications. It also facilitates key partnerships and cooperation agreements, the implementation of the ‘Protocol of Cooperation and Exchange between Book Fairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council’ and participation in other leading international cultural and knowledge events.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, another example, seeks to leverage these contributions to promote the fair itself, the benefits of participation, its programmes and events, and selling pavilions and available spaces.

The fair also aims to attract publishers from new markets, as well as renowned publishers and writers, and to promote prestigious initiatives such as the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, Kanz Al Jeel, and Sard Al Thahab awards and the Centre's projects such as Kalima, Esdarat, and Arabic language education to non-native speakers.

ALC is focused on strengthening communication and partnerships with international publishers and publishers' associations. In collaboration with the Arab Publishers’ Association, the Centre aims to establish the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair as a leading platform for launching new Arabic publications, develop efficient mechanisms to support emerging authors and publish their work, and further promote the Arabic e-book industry.