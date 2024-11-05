ABU DHABI: As part of its highly anticipated annual Abu Dhabi Classics programme, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the line-up of performances by renowned international artists, taking place from November 2024 to January 2025.

The programme will include a range of events, symphony concerts, and exclusive musical nights, exciting audiences with a rich and diverse selection of performances.

These programmes demonstrate the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) commitment to affirming and celebrating the emirate's standing as a UNESCO designated 'City of Music'.

The upcoming line-up of Abu Dhabi Classics performances includes:

1. Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra 1 – with Jaap Van Zweden and Sarah Chang

2. Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra 2 – with Jaap Van Zweden and Inmo Yang

3. Lang Lang Plays Disney

4. Movies in Concert

Abu Dhabi Classics represents Abu Dhabi Culture’s continued dedication to strengthening and upholding the emirate’s position as a UNESCO-designated ‘City of Music’. It serves as a catalyst to not only showcase musical excellence but also to cultivate a lasting appreciation for the arts within the community.