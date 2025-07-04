H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council, praised the country's top high school achievers for 2024-2025, describing them as an inspiring model of determination, ambition, and excellence.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised that their outstanding achievements deserve recognition and commendation.

In a statement on the occasion, he said, “I was pleased to meet the top-performing high school students from across the country, who have earned this recognition and appreciation for their outstanding performance. You are a source of pride to your country, your families, and your communities. Your remarkable success reflects your perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering determination to excellence. Congratulations on this distinguished achievement.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed the sincere gratitude to the UAE’s leadership strategic vision, which places education at the heart of its national priorities and continuously promotes excellence among the current and future generations.

He added, “Our warmest congratulations go to all high school graduates who have completed a significant chapter in their academic path and are now about to begin a new phase that calls for even greater commitment. You move forward in a country that embraces ambition, opens its doors to every determined individual, and believes that its youth are the builders of the future and the drivers of sustainable progress.

Sheikh Abdullah concluded, "And to parents and teachers who provided unwavering support, encouragement, and guidance, we extend our deepest appreciation. You provided the right environment that nurtures learning and belonging. We are confident that these excellent results will inspire a journey of continuous distinction.”