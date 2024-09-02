RIYADH — The Heritage Commission has launched the Al-Yamamah Archaeological Project, aiming to survey, explore, and excavate historical sites within Riyadh and its surroundings.

This initiative is part of the Commission's efforts to uncover the historical and cultural richness of Riyadh and preserve Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage.

The project, set to run from 2024 to 2028, will include a comprehensive survey of Riyadh City, the Hanifa Valley, and the surrounding centers, along with three major excavation projects in Dharmah, Al-Hani, and Al-Masane.

The Commission will collaborate with local and international experts, academics, and students to ensure the success of these endeavors.

The main goal of the project is to highlight the development and expansion of Riyadh, uncover archaeological and historical sites, and document and preserve them. The Commission employs advanced technologies, including geographic information systems, ground georadar surveying, 3D modeling, magnetic surveying, low-level aerial photography, and artificial intelligence, to conduct its comprehensive survey operations and map the city's cultural landscape.

