Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways will be launching three additional flights to Manchester, UK, from June 4, 2025, to support increasing demand for the airline ahead of the summer season.

The route will be served by Airbus A350-1000s and Boeing 787-9s. The Best Airline in the World, as voted by Skytrax in 2024, began its operations in the northern England city in 2003.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Qatar Airways’ increase in flights to Manchester comes as part of enhancing connectivity from all over the world to the ‘Capital of the North’. Global passengers will soon have greater choice and comfort when traveling to Manchester with Qatar Airways through our hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH) – voted World’s Best Airport and World’s Best Airport Shopping by Skytrax in 2024. With these incremental flights to Manchester, we are also proud to facilitate connectivity and capacity between UK and Australia – two significant markets for global travel.”

Manchester, a city studded with red-brick Victorian architecture, is not only home to the world-famous football teams, but is also the backdrop of historic industrial movements, genre-defining musical bands, and inspiring art scenes.

The flights will depart every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from Doha (DOH) to Manchester (MAN) – Flight QR25: Departure 02:40; Arrival 08:00 and Manchester (MAN) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR26: Departure 09:30; Arrival 18:20.

