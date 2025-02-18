RIYADH — The Nusuk app, the official guide for pilgrims visiting the Holy Cities, has introduced a suite of new services designed to enhance the visitor experience.



The latest updates include features such as exploring unique and historical destinations, a tasbih service, a Hisnul Muslim guide for daily prayers and supplications, and Haramain Qur’anic recitations.

Additionally, the app offers awareness cards, interactive maps, a calendar for events and activities, and a comprehensive digital guide with instructions available in multiple languages.



Health information and services are also provided. Moreover, the app enables service providers to showcase their offerings electronically to Umrah pilgrims and visitors.



The Nusuk app serves visitors from over 100 countries worldwide, operating in 10 languages. It provides more than 120 services to facilitate the arrival and experience of pilgrims.

The app is integrated with 25 government bodies and 10 cooperating business sector entities, aiming to keep pace with the Kingdom's digital transformation efforts and enhance the use of technology

