RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has announced that the number of licensed tourist hospitality facilities across various regions of Saudi Arabia has reached 4,425, representing 89 percent growth rate in 2024.



The Ministry Spokesperson Mohammed Al Rasasimah highlighted that this growth in licenses aligns with the ministry's commitment to enhancing services for both domestic and international tourists amid the significant boom in the Kingdom's tourism sector and the rising influx of visitors.



"This is also the result of the ministry's extensive efforts to enable operators and investors in the hospitality sector to obtain the necessary licenses for operation. These efforts come within the framework of "Our guests are a priority" campaign, which aims to enhance hospitality facilities' commitment to licensing and classification standards and ensure their compliance with the requirements set by the Tourism Law and its regulations," he said.

