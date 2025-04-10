RIYADH — The Saudi Industrial Production Index (IPI) decreased by 0.2% during February 2025, compared to the same month of the previous year, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) reported, citing a decline in mining and quarrying activity.

The Mining and Quarrying sub-index declined by 0.7% year-on-year in February 2025, as a result of a decline in Saudi Arabia’s oil production in February, which was 8.95 million barrels per day, compared to 9.01 million barrels per day in February of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the sub-index for mining and quarrying activity increased by 0.3%.

The manufacturing activity sub-index rose 0.2% year-on-year, supported by a 3.5% increase in chemicals and chemical products manufacturing and a 6.3% increase in food manufacturing.

Regarding the monthly performance of the manufacturing sub-index, preliminary results indicate a 0.9% increase, supported by a 0.1% increase in coke and refined petroleum products manufacturing activity, and a 3.7% increase in food manufacturing activity.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).