Muscat: Building upon its commitment to digital transformation and customer-first innovation, SalamAir, Oman's low-cost airline, proudly announces the launch of its dedicated WhatsApp service. Passengers can now receive their tickets and boarding passes directly via WhatsApp, ensuring a smoother and more connected travel experience.​

This initiative follows a series of enhancements introduced in the last few months to provide travellers greater flexibility and personalization, which included the launch of the Express Bag and Priority services. These offerings reflect SalamAir's dedication to reforming the airline experience by combining low fares with enhanced flexibility, allowing passengers to tailor their journeys to their needs.​

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, emphasized the airline's vision:​"At SalamAir, we believe passengers should have the freedom to choose the services that matter to them. As part of our broader digital transformation strategy, we’re introducing smart, customer-focused tools, like our new WhatsApp service, to enhance flexibility and control. This is just the beginning; the WhatsApp platform will continue to evolve, offering even more features to make the travel experience seamless and personal." ​

The introduction of the WhatsApp service marks another milestone in SalamAir's journey towards delivering seamless, tech-driven solutions that prioritize customer convenience and satisfaction.

SalamAir operates a fleet of 13 Airbus A320/321 aircraft with over 80 daily flights. SalamAir’s 14th aircraft, an A321neo, will be delivered to the airline in early 2025. In February 2025 SalamAir announced a 10 aircraft order to grow the airline to 25 aircraft by 2028.

