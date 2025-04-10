Muscat: Oman Air will resume double-daily flights between Muscat and London starting October 26, in response to growing demand and the strong and sustained operational performance of this vital route.

The additional flight will be operated four days a week—Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays—providing Oman Air passengers with more flexibility and options to suit their travel plans. It will also enhance seamless connectivity with many destinations served by our Oneworld partners, particularly in North America. By summer 2026, the airline will operate approximately 14 return flights per week from Muscat.

Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air, said, "The introduction of the double-daily flights to London reflects the airline's commitment to meeting strong passenger demand, especially as London is a strategic hub in our international network and the United Kingdom is one of the airline's most important inbound tourism markets."

He said that strengthening Oman Air's presence on this vital route not only contributes to supporting its operations, but also aligns with the Sultanate of Oman's efforts to stimulate the tourism sector and continue its commitment to achieving sustainable growth, especially as it prepares to join the Oneworld alliance.

CEO of Oman Air emphasized the company's keenness to explore market potential and provide an exceptional and distinguished travel experience for its guests.

The new schedule will include two daily flights on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, providing passengers with more seamless and convenient connections to their destinations in the United States and other long-haul destinations.

These flights will be operated using the fleet's latest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring spacious cabins featuring three award-winning cabins: Business Studio, Business Class, and Economy Class.

