IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has announced the signing of two properties on the island of Crete, Greece - The Chania Hotel Crete, Vignette Collection and Kimpton La Mer Crete. Both properties, owned by Gelasakis Group, mark brand debuts in the country and are expected to open in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

The latest additions will see three IHG brands represented on the island of Crete, following in the footsteps of InterContinental Crete which opened in 2024.

Nestled in the Chania city centre, close to the port and market, The Chania Hotel Crete, Vignette Collection will deliver one-of-a-kind and memorable experiences alongside a commitment to more responsible travel.

Featuring 39 guestrooms, several food and beverage options, including a rooftop bar and an a la carte restaurant, guests will also enjoy the use of a wellness centre, complete with a rooftop heated plunge pool.

Located on the beachfront halfway between picturesque Chania and historic Rethymno, Kimpton La Mer Crete is set to deliver a world-class luxury beach resort experience.

Only 20-minutes from Chania Airport, the hotel will feature 76 guestrooms, two distinctive restaurant offerings and a state-of-the-art spa centre, featuring a seaside indoor pool.

Guests will also have direct access to the scenic Georgioupolis beach, overlooking the Gulf of Chania.

Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to debut two of our luxury and lifestyle brands in Greece alongside our new partners at Gelasakis Group. Chania is emerging as one of the most sought-after Greek destinations for high end travellers and the addition of Vignette Collection and Kimpton to our existing InterContinental properties and pipeline Six Senses Megalonisos in Greece, will further cement our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the country.

“Our luxury and lifestyle portfolio has grown significantly in recent years, now totalling over 900 open and pipeline hotels globally, all of which are underpinned by our powerful global enterprise systems. Our continued growth is thanks to the increasing consumer appetite for our brands in key destinations and growing trust from our owners in our expertise and reputation. I look forward to visiting both properties and welcoming guests to this magnificent location.”

Antonis Gelasakis, CEO Travel & Hospitality Divisions, Gelasakis Group, said: “With its ancient ruins, blue skies and never-ending coastline, Greece continues to be a leading tourist destination in Europe, attracting travellers from around the world. Consequently, we are excited to be partnering with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring two of their world-renowned brands to the country and provide guests with two different luxury and lifestyle offerings. We believe IHG’s existing in-market experience and global enterprise will be invaluable in helping to drive performance and deliver high returns across both properties.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).