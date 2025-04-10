Muscat: Oman Air has announced the extension of its popular Muscat-Moscow service to operate year-round. Building on the route’s success and increasing demand between Russia and Oman, the airline will now offer up to three weekly flights between May and September, complementing its existing winter service, which includes up to six flights per week from October to April.

His Excellency Eng. Saeed Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and IT, and Chairman of Oman Air, said, “The introduction of summer flights marks a return to full-year operations in Moscow, further strengthening Oman Air’s presence in this key route and underscoring the importance of the Russia-Oman corridor for tourism, trade and cultural exchange. As the airline continues to invest in strategically relevant markets, we are pleased to support Oman’s broader vision for global engagement and economic diversification.”

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, added, “Moscow has proven to be a high-performing route in our network, and its year-round operation enables us to meet growing demand across all seasons while reaching a broader market. This expansion strengthens connectivity for our guests, supports our wider network strategy by linking Russia to destinations across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa via Muscat, while also contributing positively to Oman’s tourism goals.”

For the summer schedule, flights between Muscat and Moscow will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays during May and June, and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from July to September.

The service will be operated by the latest generation B737 Max-8 aircraft featuring two cabin classes – Business and Economy. Guests can look forward to the airline’s renowned Omani hospitality and award-winning service, offering a seamless experience throughout the year.

