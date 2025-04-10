Emirates will be introducing its newest Airbus A380s fitted with its latest cabins, including Premium Economy, to Manchester and Milan.

The latest retrofitted A380s will operate on EK017/018 to Manchester from 6 June, and on EK091/092 to Milan from 1 July.

With the introduction of Emirates' newly retrofitted A380 to Manchester, the airline will expand its Premium Economy offering to nearly 5,000 weekly seats in and out of the UK from June.

The enhanced service to Manchester complements the four daily retrofitted A380s currently serving the Dubai-London Heathrow route, the Emirates A350 operating to Edinburgh, and the soon-to-launch refurbished Boeing 777 scheduled to serve London Stansted from May.

Milan will become Emirates’ second Italian gateway to offer the airline’s latest cabins and Premium Economy seats following the planned deployment of the airline’s A350 to Bologna later in June.

These additions will expand Emirates' network of retrofitted A380 destinations to 19 global points, underscoring the airline's commitment to investing in the very best customer experience in the sky and adding more premium cabin options and choice across geographies.

By July, travellers from Manchester and Milan will be able to experience Emirates' latest cabin features onboard the four-class A380 on the full journey to key points across Australasia and Asia including Sydney, Singapore, Osaka, Mumbai, Bangalore, and more.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Each seat offers generous pitch and width for working and relaxing, as well as customised features like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table.

The onboard experience is rounded off with meticulously selected in-flight amenities, a curated menu, and extensive beverage options, including the Chandon Vintage Brut 2016, a global exclusive to Emirates Premium Economy passengers. -TradeArabia News Service

