Saudi Arabia's travel and tourism sector has seen a 9.5 per cent increase in international visitors in 2024, marking a significant growth. The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will showcase the country's latest tourism milestones, new projects, and vision to become a premier destination.

ATM 2025 will feature several prominent exhibitors from the Kingdom. In addition to the Saudi Tourism Authority, returning exhibitors include SAUDIA, flynas, Qiddiya Investment Company, Sixth Gulf Travel Company, Taiba Investment, Makkah Clock Royal Tower, Fairmont Hotel, Cruise Saudi, and L'azure Hospitality.

First-time exhibitors this year include flyadeal, Riyadh Air, Diriyah Company, Aseer, BAAN Holding Group, Makkah Hotel & Towers, Alhussam Tourism, and StayKSA.

These exhibitors, along with many others, will be highlighted in a dedicated Saudi Land hall, an expanded version of last year’s ATM Saudi Village, which will be representative of the Saudi Arabian culture, heritage and tourism, while reflecting the upward trajectory of the Kingdom’s travel industry, which has seen Saudi Arabian exhibitor presence increase by 16% this year.

Recent research conducted by VIDEC highlights Saudi Arabia's status as the largest and fastest-growing economy within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached an impressive $1.1 trillion, with a per capita GDP of $32,500.

The non-oil sector contributed significantly to the GDP, reaching 63 per cent in 2021, indicating a strategic diversification of the economy away from oil revenues.

Inbound leisure tourists in 2023 increased from 1.12 million in 2019 to 6.2 million, while domestic travel grew from 48 million to 78 million.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Saudi Tourism Authority’s unwavering commitment to the event highlights the Kingdom’s rapid progress in establishing itself as a world-class tourism hub and reflects the broader momentum of investment, innovation and ambition that is driving the region’s travel sector forward. This year, ATM 2025 will have one of the strongest Saudi presences to date, with leading airlines, hospitality brands and cruise representation taking centre stage.”

VIDEC estimates that Saudi Arabia's Total Air Market (TAM) will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2 per cent, reaching $11.3 billion by 2028. With 40,000 hotels under development and 320,000 rooms, the Kingdom's hotel market is set to accelerate further.

The ATM Conference Programme will explore Saudi Arabia's growing importance in the global travel industry, featuring 68 sessions led by 185 high-profile speakers.

On 28 April, Turky Kari, Executive Director of Marketing, AROYA Cruises, will join a distinguished panel on the Global Stage to discuss the Considerations and Implications of Involving Communities in Destination Revitalisation.

ATM 2025 is expected to welcome 55,000 attendees and serve as a platform to showcase over 2,800 exhibitors from more than 161 global destinations.

The event will centre on the transformative power of connectivity as part of the theme "Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity."

