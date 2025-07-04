DUBAI - Dubai Police, represented by the Tourist Police Department under the General Department of Criminal Investigation, launched a summer initiative to promote tourist safety, aimed at enhancing security and instilling concepts of safety and awareness among the public.

The initiative is organised in partnership with the Positive Spirit Council, the General Department of Community Happiness, the Crime Prevention Department, the Dubai Police Academy and the Security Inspection Department (K9), in collaboration with the MST JUNIOR Academy.

The campaign was launched at Umm Suqeim Beach in the presence of Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department; Fatima Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council; Captain Ahmed Al Fujeir Al Muhairi, Head of the Beach Security Section; as well as several officers, Dubai Police employees and volunteers.

Brigadier Al Jallaf stated that the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to promoting tourism security, raising public awareness and introducing the services of the Tourist Police Department. He highlighted the importance of educating tourists on how to report incidents through the emergency number 999 and the non-emergency number 901.

He added that the campaign is part of the General Department of Criminal Investigation’s initiatives in support of Dubai Police’s strategic vision to enhance safety, foster a secure tourism environment and enrich the overall visitor experience in the emirate.

As part of the initiative, Dubai Police organised sporting activities and distributed awareness materials to tourists at Umm Suqeim Beach. The event also featured a musical performance by the Dubai Police band and a K9 police dog show.