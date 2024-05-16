The Egyptian cabinet has approved a draft decision offering a 25% reduction of total reconciliation fees, in case of immediate payment for reconciliation over construction violations, as per a statement on May 15th.

This decision, in accordance with Article 8 of Law No. 187 of 2023, applies to the total reconciliation fee and is contingent upon immediate payment.

On May 7th. the Ministry of Local Development resumed receiving citizens' reconciliation applications at technological centers across all governorates.

