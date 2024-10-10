Abu Dhabi-listed NMDC Group has secured a 5.05 billion UAE dirhams ($1.37 billion) contract from Modon Holding.

The contract includes marine dredging, reclamation and ground improvement works in Abu Dhabi, the company said in a bourse filing this week.

No project details were given.

Last week, ADX-listed Modon Holding Chairman Jassim Al-Zaabi told the semi-official UAE daily Alittihad that the company would start working on Phase 1 of the Ras Al-Hekma project in Egypt within one month.

ADQ announced earlier selecting Modon Holding as the master developer of the mega project.

In August, NMDC Group secured a contract worth more than $200 million from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for marine dredging works in the Ruwais LNG Project.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.