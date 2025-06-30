Iraq has approved a project to build 5,000 houses in the Southern port of Basra as part of plans to tackle housing shortages, the province’s governor has said.

Asaad Al-idani told Shafaq news agency on Wednesday that the project has been awarded to a developer and that it targets citizens at affordable prices.

The project has an area of nearly three square kilometres (sq. km.) and it has been endorsed by the National Investment Commission (NIC).

“This project includes the construction of nearly 5,000 houses for citizens in phase one,” Idani said without naming the developer or mentioning project costs.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

