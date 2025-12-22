UAE-headquartered upscale property developer Seven Tides has appointed Dutco Construction as the main contractor to complete the construction of its Golf Views Seven City JLT project in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai.

Valued at over AED1 billion ($272 million), Golf Views Seven City covers a total built-up area of up to 3.5 million sq ft situated within Cluster Z in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) DMCC, opposite the world-class Montgomery and Emirates’ golf courses.

The mixed-use development will feature the most integrated offering in JLT with 2,697 units over 39 floors.

The project’s residential portfolio includes 2,621 apartments with a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 150,000 sq ft of retail space as well as a variety of dining options.

Strategically located, Golf Views Seven City is close to the Emirates Hills community, with convenient access to the city’s main highway and Metro system.

On the appointment, Ghanim Bin Sulayem, Director of Operations, Seven Tides, said: “Dutco Construction started its operations in the United Arab Emirates way back in the 1970s. The company has an enviable reputation, combined with a wealth of experience working on numerous prestigious projects.

"We are proud to partner with Dutco and are pleased to see the company mobilising staff for site preparation. At the peak of construction, we anticipate up to 2,000 construction workers onsite," he stated.

For more than 54 years and through a strong and diverse client base across both the public and private sectors, Dutco Construction ranks among the region’s largest construction firms, backed by an impressive and proven track record.

Some of its notable iconic landmarks include Expo 2020, The Address Hotel renovation, Marsa Al Seef, City Walk and the expansion of Fashion Avenue in the Dubai Mall.

The Emirati developer said residents will also have access to comprehensive wellness resources which include a state-of-the-art gymnasium, an expansive rooftop deck featuring two swimming pools, a children’s pool, jogging routes and community sports facilities for all ages, plus an additional swimming pool on the first-floor level.

In addition, three picturesque terraces located on the 17th, 23rd and 29th floors will offer unrivalled views across two of the most contrasting areas of Dubai – from the dynamic skyline of the Dubai Marina to the open, green landscape of the neighbouring golf courses, it added.

