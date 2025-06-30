Ibri: Al Dhahirah Municipality is carrying out a number of construction works on internal road projects in the wilayats, as part of the general plan for service, development and beautification projects undertaken by the municipality during the current year.

The total length of these roads amounts to 111 kilometres in various wilayats.

Engineer Salem bin Mohammed Al Sarkhi, Director of the Projects Department at Al Dhahirah Municipality, said that the internal road projects are distributed across the Wilayat of Ibri, through paving 60 kms across the first and second packages at a cost of OMR4 million.

In the Wilayat of Yanqul, 25 kilometres were paved at a cost of OMR2.2 million, and in the Wilayat of Dhank, 26 kilometres were paved at a cost of OMR1.6 million.

He stated that work is still underway on various projects at varying rates of implementation.

The completion rate of the internal road paving project in the Wilayat of Ibri, packages one and two, has reached approximately 15 percent, while the completion rate has reached 30 percent in the internal road paving project for the Wilayats of Yanqul and Dhank.

He explained that these projects enhance the flow of traffic between various villages and residential neighbourhoods, facilitating the movement of citizens.

They also contribute to creating a healthy environment by eliminating the effects of dust resulting from the use of dirt roads, in addition to adding a civilized and aesthetic character to these villages, and stimulating social, economic, and tourism aspects, in line with the approach of continuous development and meeting the basic needs of development projects in the governorate.

He explained that these roads include protection during rainfall and flooding, in addition to guidance signs on various paths.

He stressed that Al Dhahirah Municipality is continuing to study and propose new projects to pave and rehabilitate internal roads in the coming period, in accordance with the priorities and general plan that seeks to meet the needs of the governorates for internal roads and development and beautification projects.

