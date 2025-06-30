Riyadh - Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction, the owner, developer and operator of Masar Destination, has signed a land sale deal worth SAR 255.76 million.

The transaction covers a 2,500 square meter plot within the Masar project in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, with a book value of SAR 128.07 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

Umm Al Qura finalized the deal with the Home Investment Fund, a real estate investment fund managed by Jadwa Investment, on 26 June 2025.

The transaction is expected to enhance Umm Al Qura’s liquidity and positively impact its financial results.

As of the end of March 2025, the Tadaul-listed company reported net profits worth SAR 159.66 million, marking an annual surge of 3,219% from SAR 4.81 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

