ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, has announced the development of KEZAD Business District (KBD), Abu Dhabi’s newest business destination.

Strategically located with frontage at the gateway of the E11 arterial corridor between the capital and northern emirates, KEZAD Business District is part of the wider 410 square kilometre-KEZAD Al Ma’mourah master development.

Initially planned over approximately 3 square kilometres, the area will be developed in phases with infrastructure works currently underway. New developments include a 21,000 square metre-office tower, sporting facilities and food and beverage (F&B) retail facilities adjacent to the KEZAD Group HQ building, KEZAD One.

KEZAD Business District is strategically located along the E11 inter-emirate highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and provides exceptional connectivity to all major logistics, industrial and business areas within short driving distance.

It is planned as an integrated mixed use commercial hub that will enable close collaboration between academia, businesses and industry while having a thriving social pulse.

KEZAD Business District is also advantageously located next to three landmark projects: the 70,000 square metre-twofour54 media production campus; the 3.3 square kilometre-Abu Dhabi Food Hub, and the 3.3 square kilometre-Global Auto Hub – the latter two being developed by KEZAD Group as part of a pioneering public-private investment.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities and Free Zones at AD Ports Group, said, “The ambition and inventiveness that we have applied to developing and operating one of the world’s most integrated, thriving and largest industrial ecosystems is the same one that we will employ to deliver a next-generation business district that will further elevate Abu Dhabi’s proposition to global investors."

He noted that the development of KEZAD Business District continues KEZAD Group’s investment in Abu Dhabi’s polycentric urban expansion, with KEZAD Al Ma’mourah seen as a critical economic centre in the nation’s future-forward growth strategies.

“Aside from re-emphasising our commitment to provide our investors with end-to-end solutions to grow their businesses, KEZAD Business District will offer development opportunities and catalyse new investments in the wider KEZAD Al Ma’mourah masterplan. We are very proud and excited to attract new, frontier businesses and commercial activities that will propel our nation’s economy into the future,” he added.

KEZAD Business District is extraordinarily located at the confluence of major transport links with Khalifa Port being only 15 minutes away, Zayed International Airport being a 25-minute drive away, and linked to rest of the UAE by the high-speed Etihad Rail and two major highways.

With unparalleled proximity to Dubai, KEZAD Business District is less than a 30-minute drive away from Jebel Ali Port and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport.

When completed, KEZAD Business District will serve as an attractive site for investors to set up their regional headquarters, research and innovation centres, training facilities and other operations, and a compelling option complementing service providers, educational institutes, among others.

Serving as a secondary business district comprising a commercial hub with a vibrant mix of office, retail, residential, lodging, education, professional training and leisure components, KEZAD Business District aims to establish itself as a major commercial centre, and the heart of KEZAD’s advanced manufacturing and economic ecosystem.