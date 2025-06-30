Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at EGP 65 billion through two auctions on Monday, 30 June, according to official data.

The first auction was valued at EGP 25 billion and will mature in 91 days on 30 September 2025.

Meanwhile, the second offering stood at EGP 40 billion, with a tenor of 273 days until 31 March 2026.

The CBE announced treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 10 billion through one issue, which carries a three-year maturity period until 1 July 2027.

On 29 June, the financial authority auctioned T-bills as well as T-bonds at an aggregated value of EGP 80.50 billion.

