The USD traded at EGP 47.24 for buying and EGP 47.34 for selling at Banque Misr, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) on Thursday.

The exchange rate between the USD and EGP recorded EGP 47.23 for purchasing and EGP 47.33 for selling at the United Bank and Faisal Islamic Bank.

At Al Baraka Bank Egypt, the USD traded at EGP 47.22 for purchasing and EGP 47.32 for selling.

