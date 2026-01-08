Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 105 billion through two offerings on Thursday, 8 January 2026.

The first tranche is valued at EGP 50 billion and will mature in 182 days on 14 July this year, according to official data.

With a 364-day maturity period until 1 December 2027, the second auction stood at EGP 55 billion.

Earlier this week, on 4 January, the CBE unveiled T-bills at a total value of EGP 90 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

