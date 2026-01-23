Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 95 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 22 January.

The first auction was valued at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 182 days on 28 July 2026, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 55 billion, holding a tenor of 364 days until 26 January 2027.

Earlier this week, the CEB issued T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 70 billion.

