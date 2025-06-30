Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s resilient and robust economy has been growing steadily with the real estate market offering an array of opportunities.

The countr's evolving real estate landscape, backed by government-supported regulations and a thriving economy, makes it an attractive destination for long-term investment

During May 2025, the real estate transactions index achieved a total value of QR2.518bn for 565 real estate deals. Compared to April 2025 the index of number of properties has registered an increase of 51 percent, while the value of real estate trading index increased by 37.9 percent. Meanwhile the index of traded areas registered an increase of 69 percent according to data by Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during May 2025, the real estate market index revealed.

The real estate market index for the month of May 2025 noted that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR1.108bn. Meanwhile, Al Rayyan Municipality transactions totaled QR613m and Al Dhaayen Municipality’s transactions amounted to QR270m.

During May, in case of the number of sold properties, the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (25%), followed by Doha (23 percent) and Al Wakrah (20 percent). According to the area index, the indices show that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (31 percent), followed by Doha (23 percent), and Al Wakrah (20 percent) of the total deal area.

The trading volume revealed the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for May, recording six properties in Doha Municipality, two properties in Al Rayyan, and one property each in the municipalities of Umm Salal and Al Dhaayen.

Qatar is advancing efforts in economic diversification and accelerating the pace of economic growth by continuously creating new opportunities for businesses and investors through a diverse range of initiatives and incentives.

During the first quarter of this year the real estate transactions achieved the highest levels in January with a total value of QR1.528bn. While February, registered a total value of QR1.292bn and March recorded QR1.277bn realty transactions.

The country’s market is poised to benefit in the long-term, driven by several infrastructure projects and developments, expansion of the industry across the country, and investment-friendly initiatives implemented by the government in addition to an appetite for safe investment.

The real estate market index for the first quarter of 2025 revealed that Doha Municipality, Al Rayyan Municipality and Al Dhaayen Municipality consecutively were the most active in terms of financial value. The financial values of Doha Municipality totaled QR1.655bn, Al Rayyan Municipality ranked second with transactions value of QR1.009bn and then Al Daayen ranked third with transactions amounting to QR545m.

Qatar’s real-estate sector continues to grow, driven by investor-friendly policies and strategic initiatives, including the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Strategy launched. This strategy reinforces Qatar’s commitment to a transparent, well-regulated market and aligns with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, further enhancing investment opportunities and economic growth.

