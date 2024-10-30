A cabinet meeting held on Tuesday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah and chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri was dedicated to measures and proposals to speed up the completion of public projects and encourage private investment, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The Cabinet approved a number of measures "aimed at solving problems by adopting optimal methods and practices that would preserve the national institutional fabric and the competitiveness of economic actors".

It also approved a package of practical measures to overcome procedural, technical and real estate difficulties in order to accelerate the completion of public and private projects, reduce the burden on economic operators and stimulate investment.

The Cabinet meeting approved "a comprehensive approach to make the management of foreign funds for public projects more efficient".

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of strengthening the dynamics of public investment and stimulating private sector investment as a key lever for reviving the national economy.

This is in parallel with the ongoing efforts at government level to implement the recommendations of the President of the Republic regarding the simplification and digitalisation of procedures and the need to review the regulatory framework related to public procurement in accordance with the rules of efficiency, feasibility, transparency and respect for the principle of competition.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to improve the governance and efficiency of institutional performance in the field of investment, in order to accelerate the pace of completion of projects and address the problems and difficulties that prevent them from being implemented within the specified timeframe.

He pointed out the importance of a concerted effort by all public structures to break with traditional sectoral approaches and develop a new methodology and solutions to overcome the various procedural and technical obstacles, and to prepare a comprehensive legal framework to stimulate economic initiative and create an attractive business environment.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).