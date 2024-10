Egyptians’ gold purchases fell 17% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, totaling 10.4 tons, Asharq Business reported, citing recent data from the World Gold Council.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), gold purchases dropped by 38.5% from 14.4 tons in Q2 2024.

