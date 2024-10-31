Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, recorded 111.44 in August 2024, down by 0.01% month on month (MoM) from 111.45 in July, according to a press release by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

In August 2024, the beverage industry index saw a 38.18% increase, reaching 518.87, up from 375.50 in July 2024.

The printing and registered media reproduction index rose to 122.90 in August from 115.26 in July, representing a 6.63% increase.

However, the food products industry experienced a decline, with its index falling to