Egypt will host three Chinese business delegations next month as it plans to attract new investments worth $500 million in 2025, Yehia El-Watheq Billah, head of the Egyptian Commercial Representation Authority, told Asharq Business.



The proposed investment will take the total Chinese investments in the North African nation to $3.6 billion, he said.



He said Egypt receives Chinese business delegations regularly, as investors are looking at domestic opportunities.



The number of Chinese projects in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has reached 10 since the start of 2025, with investments totaling $829 million.



The new projects are in the clothing and textile sectors, home appliance supply chains, solar cells, electrical and electronic devices, etc.



Billah expects trade exchange between Egypt and China to increase by 10 percent year-on-year to $17.6 billion this year, the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

