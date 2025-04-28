Arab Finance: The Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Waleid Gamal El-Dien has witnessed the signing of a contract for Massoud Steel Company's metal containers project in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

With an estimated investment of EGP 965 million, the project will be located within the ready-made factories area managed by the Main Development Company (MDC).

The deal marks the establishment of the first metal containers manufacturing project in the SCZone.

The factory will cover 31,000 square meters and employ around 130 workers.

Initially, the plant will target the local market, with plans to export in later phases.

Production is expected to commence in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

