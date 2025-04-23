Egypt - The Mapei Group, a global leader in chemical products for the construction industry, has expanded its industrial operations in Egypt with the inauguration of a 30,000-square-meter production plant in 10th of Ramadan City, northwest of Cairo.

The new facility will manufacture a broad range of Mapei’s signature products—ceramic adhesives, mortars, concrete admixtures, and cement grinding aids—to meet rising domestic demand and support major projects across the region. This marks Mapei’s second production site in Egypt, following its Vinavil polymer plant in Suez, which has been operational since 2002 and currently employs 150 staff.

Veronica Squinzi, CEO of Mapei, said the company views Egypt as “a highly promising market for the global construction sector,” citing the country’s population of over 100 million and steady demographic expansion. “There is soaring demand for residential and infrastructure projects, spurred by significant public investment in transport, tourism, and mega-developments,” she added.

According to Squinzi, Mapei’s expanded presence in Egypt will boost its competitiveness, enhance local manufacturing, create employment opportunities, and support the transfer of advanced technologies to the region.

Strategically located near key transport corridors—Cairo-Suez and Cairo-Ain Sokhna—the new plant offers logistical advantages for Mapei to distribute its products across Egypt and export to neighboring North African and Middle Eastern markets. It will also serve as a springboard into Sub-Saharan Africa, leveraging existing trade agreements and growing regional integration.

Beyond manufacturing, the facility includes a quality control lab and a training center under the Mapei Academy, aimed at upskilling local professionals and supporting sustainable construction practices.

Egypt’s construction sector is projected to grow by 10%, with Mapei already contributing to landmark projects such as the Cairo Metro Line 4, Alamein Towers, the New Administrative Capital’s Government District, and its Central Business District (CBD).

Mapei’s operations in Egypt currently generate €60m in annual turnover and employ 220 people, underlining the company’s ongoing role in shaping the country’s infrastructure and supporting its economic growth.

