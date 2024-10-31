The Egyptian cabinet has approved a draft law that amends certain provisions of the private and national universities Law, originally enacted by Law No. 12 of 2009, as per a statement.

The new amendment allows private and national universities to admit students who hold a high school diploma or its equivalent, effective from the academic year 2024/2025.

This provision is aimed at students who do not meet the minimum qualifications for the college they wish to join but have completed a qualifying program known as the foundation year.

The first year will be tailored to the students' academic qualifications and must adhere to regulations established by the Minister of Higher Education, along with input from the Supreme Council of Universities.

Importantly, the amendment specifies that the reduction percentage for admission qualifications must not exceed 5% for any specialized major.

However, the cabinet may allow for exceptions to this cap based on the minister's proposal.

Additionally, enrollment in the first year must respect each college's capacity, ensuring a balance between students admitted through this pathway and those who meet the standard qualifications.

The draft law outlines that the first year will consist of a scientific curriculum based on a