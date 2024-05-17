Dubai Police issued guidelines to fans getting ready to witness the final match of the President's Cup, kicking off tonight at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

In a social media post, Dubai Police advised drivers not to alter their vehicles. This includes wiping out the front of rear number plate, darkening their wind shield, as well as changing the vehicle's colour.

Fans are also reminded not to modify their vehicles such as placing any stickers, signs or logos on it. Dubai Police also advised against the addition of noise-enhancing parts, as well as parts that affect the drivers' visibility.

Exceeding the capacity of the vehicle and hanging out of windows and sunroofs are also discouraged, as well as holding unauthorised gatherings that can disrupt traffic flow or block roads.

