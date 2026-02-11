Arab Finance: Al Baraka Bank Egypt posted a 33.22% year-on-year (YoY) increase in 2025 consolidated net profits attributable to shareholders, recording EGP 4.003 billion from EGP 3.005 billion, the financial results showed.

Net income from funds climbed to EGP 7.479 billion last year from EGP 5.991 billion in 2024.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 4.78 at the end of December 2025, up YoY from EGP 3.56.

Regarding the standalone business, net profits after tax rose to EGP 4.020 billion from EGP 3.011 billion.

Likewise, non-consolidated income from funds jumped to EGP 7.464 billion from EGP 5.967 billion.

Meanwhile, the bank's board members greenlighted disbursing cash dividends valued at EGP 800 million for 2025, which represents around 15.72% of the paid-up capital.

Subject to the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) approval, Al Baraka Bank will pay out dividends of EGP 1.10 per share.

The lender recently launched its first fully integrated digital branch at its headquarters on South 90th Street in New Cairo.

