JEDDAH — Deputy Emir of the Makkah region and Central Hajj Committee Vice Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishaal emphasized that no pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj without obtaining a permit. He stressed that regulations will be strictly enforced against any violators of the instructions.



The deputy emir made the remarks while launching the 16th season of the campaign titled “Hajj is worship and a civilized behavior,” at the emirate headquarters in Jeddah on Monday. Prince Saud launched the campaign on behalf of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The campaign was launched under the slogan “No Hajj without a permit," in the presence of several princes, ministers and senior officials.



During the press conference to mark the launch of the campaign, Prince Saud thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for their great care and attention in serving and ensuring the safety of the pilgrims.



He commended their continuous guidance in harnessing all resources to facilitate the pilgrims’ rituals smoothly and safely. He also praised Minister of Interior and Central Hajj Committee Chairman Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif for endorsing and overseeing the efforts related to this great Islamic ritual.



Prince Saud said that the launch of the campaign under such a slogan emphasizes the achievements of previous years in preventing violators of regulations, who attempt to perform the pilgrimage without a permit. “It has also contributed to reducing misconduct, exposing fraudulent campaigns, and consequently decreasing the number of illegal pilgrims. This has facilitated the improvement of services provided to the pilgrims and created a conducive spiritual environment for them to perform the fifth pillar of Islam in ease and comfort,” he said.



Prince Saud urged all sectors involved in Hajj to enhance coordination and readiness to receive and serve the pilgrims, in line with the directives and aspirations of the leadership. He also reiterated the importance of implementing regulations and not tolerating violations to ensure a safe and hassle-free Hajj. He hailed the statement issued by the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, which affirmed the prohibition of performing Hajj without a permit.



The deputy emir emphasized that this fatwa (religious edict) takes into account the sanctity of the place and the holiness of the ritual. This aims to enable Muslims to perform the fifth pillar of Islam in safety, tranquility, and ease, while also enabling government sectors to improve the services provided to them. He also noted that unauthorized entry into the holy sites has a negative impact and disrupts the system of services provided to lawful pilgrims. “Therefore, it is imperative to obey the authorities and avoid committing violations that could harm others in any way,” he stressed.



Speaking on the occasion, Public Security Director Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami confirmed the readiness of the Hajj security forces in all sectors to confront any threats to security or law and order for the Hajj season of 2024. He emphasized the prevention of any actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of the pilgrims.



Al-Bassami stated that violators will be detained and penalties will be applied according to the regulations and laws. He stressed the importance of concerted efforts to complete all field arrangements, enhance readiness, and implement plans at a level that aligns with the Kingdom’s capabilities to serve the pilgrims.



The Public Security chief also spoke about the coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah regarding a special identification card for pilgrims. “Field plans have been developed to inspect all accommodation facilities in Makkah and remove violators of the Hajj regulations,” he added.

