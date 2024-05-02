RIYADH — The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has started investigation into the corruption charges against 268 government employees during the last month of April.

These suspects included employees from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of the National Guard, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.



The Nazaha officials carried out as many as 1,790 inspection visits during the month.

It found that some 268 employees were accused of involving in corrupt practices.

Among the suspects, a total of 166 citizens and residents were arrested in accordance with the Criminal Procedures Law. Some of the arrested persons were released later on bail.



The charges against them included accepting bribery, abuse of power, forgery, and money laundering, the Nazaha sources said, adding that legal proceedings are being completed against them in preparation for referring them to the court for their trial procedures.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).