JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has appointed Khalid Al-Abdulkarim as secretary general of the Council of Ministers with the rank of a minister.



In a series of royal decrees issued on Wednesday, the King also relieved Deputy Minister of the National Guard Abdul Mohsen Al-Tuwaijri and Deputy Secretary General of the Cabinet Al-Shehana bint Saleh Al-Azzaz of their positions. Abdul Mohsen Al-Tuwaijri was appointed as an advisor to the Royal Court with the rank of a minister.



The royal decrees also included appointment of Prince Abdulaziz Al-Muqrin as special advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques with the rank of a minister and assigning him to carry out the work of deputy minister of the National Guard.



The appointments also included Mazen Al-Sudairi as an advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers with the excellent rank and Eng. Sami Muqeem as vice president of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority with the excellent rank.



Abdul Mohsen Al-Khalaf was named deputy minister of finance with the excellent rank while Al-Rabdi bin Fahd Al-Rabdi was appointed as head of the National Data Management Office with the excellent rank.

