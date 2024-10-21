RIYADH — Uniform is mandatory for those working in the home delivery service, according to the draft requirements for the home delivery service proposed by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing. Workers must wear clean outer clothing that provides a decent professional appearance, which suits the worker’s tasks.



The ministry revealed that it is required to have a valid municipal license for the facility engaged in the delivery service, and obtaining a home delivery permit of which the duration does not exceed the duration of the municipal license. Similarly, the data of the vehicles used to provide the service and the data of the workers must be attached. In the event of a third party being tasked to perform the job, then the data of the operating company or companies must be attached.



The facilities that provide home delivery service must use a car or bicycle equipped and prepared for home delivery only. The means of transportation used must have all the valid licenses from the competent authorities.



The name of the facility or its trademark must be placed on the vehicle, and the facility must have proof of the right to use the vehicle such as a vehicle registration license or a driving authorization. The vehicle and its equipment must be cleaned and sterilized periodically, and it must be ensured that there are no pollutants or odors that affect food. The ministry stipulated that bicycles shall be provided with boxes made of non-rusting materials that are durable, easy to clean and disinfect, and that hot food must be separated from cold prepared food when transporting them.



Among the requirements is that the medicines being transported must be wrapped in a closed bag, and facilities that provide home delivery service must use the means of transportation equipped and prepared for home delivery only.



The types of delivery vehicles are specified as a private car or a motorbike suitable for food facilities such as grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, and retail stores selling non-food items. The types include a private light transport vehicle suitable for food facilities such as bakeries, banquet kitchens, and retail and wholesale stores selling non-food items. The packaging materials must be suitable for the condition of the hot, chilled, and frozen foods they are packaged with.



The packaging materials must be non-absorbent, tasteless, and odorless, and do not interact with food. They should neither cause any health damage to it nor change the nature or properties of the food. The packaging materials must be stored in a clean place designated for this purpose, away from chemical storage areas or any other pollutants. The materials must be new, have not been used before, and can be tightly sealed.



It was also stipulated in the regulations that tightly sealed containers shall be used to fill drinks and liquids, and it is recommended to use metal cans for drinks, and the containers or containers must be tightly sealed using an adhesive seal, heat sealing, or sewing. All food packaging containers shall bear warnings in Arabic and English and in red, as well as the commitment to placing the name of the establishment or trademark on the establishment's official uniform or on the delivery box. It is also mandatory to wear a face mask and hand gloves at all times of delivery while transporting food products, and not to place the food box in the seat next to the driver.



The requirements stressed the necessity of cleaning and sterilizing the food box before receiving food, and that it should not have holes or cracks, and not removing or opening the adhesive seal on the material transported by the driver.



According to the requirements, the delivery worker must have a home delivery permit for his establishment during the delivery process, and the delivery worker is prohibited from parking the vehicle in the parking spaces designated for beneficiaries, except in cases of receiving orders.



Good personal hygiene practices must also be adhered to such as washing hands regularly, keeping nails short and clean, and not smoking, eating or drinking while delivering food products. The requirements stressed that food delivery should not be done if one is sick or has contagious wounds or ulcers, and that the worker should be medically fit. It is recommended that food transport workers receive educational training courses on food safety.

