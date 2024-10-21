RIYADH — The Saudi security forces have arrested a total of 21,971 illegal residents from various regions of Saudi Arabia during last week. The arrests were made during the joint field security campaigns that were carried out in collaboration with the concerned government agencies during the period between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16.



Those who were arrested included 13,186 violators of the Residency Law, 5,427 violators of the Border Security Law, and 3,358 violators of the Labor Law, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday. The total number of people who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom accounted for 1,421, of whom 34 percent were Yemeni nationals, 64 percent Ethiopian nationals, and two percent belonged to other nationalities while 53 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Eighteen people, who were involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators, were also arrested. A total of 15,775 expatriates, including13,885 men and 1,890 women, are currently undergoing various phases of legal procedures as part of punitive measures against them.



A total of 8,370 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents while 2,054 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations whereas 12,355 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person, who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million, and that the vehicles used for transportation or houses used for giving shelter will be confiscated.



The ministry urged the public to report any cases of violation by calling the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the numbers 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

