RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior conducted inspection campaigns across the Kingdom from October 17 to October 23 to ensure compliance with residency, labor, and border security laws. These inspections resulted in the recording of 20,896 violations, including 11,930 related to residency, 5,649 to border security, and 3,317 to labor laws.



During this period, 1,374 individuals attempted to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally, with 43% being Yemeni nationals, 55% Ethiopian, and the remaining 2% from other nationalities.



Additionally, 107 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally. The operations also led to the arrest of 24 individuals involved in the transportation, sheltering, and employment of violators.



Currently, a total of 16,653 expatriates (14,726 men and 1,927 women) are undergoing procedures to enforce regulations.



Among those detained, 8,251 were held for violating laws and were instructed to contact their respective embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation.



Furthermore, 2,626 individuals were advised to make arrangements for their departure, and 11,774 have been repatriated.



The Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning that individuals who facilitate illegal entry into the Kingdom, transport violators, or provide them with shelter or assistance may face penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching SR1 million. Additionally, vehicles used for transportation or residences used for sheltering such individuals may be confiscated.



The ministry emphasized that these actions constitute serious crimes and should be reported. Citizens are urged to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, and 999 or 996 in other areas of the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).