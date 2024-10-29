JEDDAH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2,414,489 Captagon pills at Jeddah Islamic Port. The drugs were found concealed within a consignment arriving in the Kingdom.



ZATCA collaborated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, resulting in the arrest of six individuals who were set to receive the consignment.



ZATCA reiterated its commitment to intensifying customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, emphasizing its vigilance in thwarting smuggling attempts to ensure community safety. The authority urged the public to assist in combating smuggling by reporting suspicious activities through its dedicated security number, 1910, via email at 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or through the international number +966114208417. Reports received will be treated with utmost confidentiality, and informants may receive a financial reward if their tips prove accurate.

