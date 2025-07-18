RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has publicly named a business and its representative following a final court ruling convicting them of violating the Kingdom’s Anti-Commercial Fraud Law by possessing and selling substandard electrical products.



Inspection teams from the ministry discovered 125 non-compliant electrical extensions offered for sale at the establishment during routine field visits in Khamis Mushait.



A final ruling by the Court of Appeals in the Asir region imposed a financial penalty, ordered the closure of the business for three days, and mandated the confiscation and destruction of the fraudulent items.



The verdict was also published at the violators’ expense.



The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the law and taking action against violators. Penalties under the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law may include up to three years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, or both, in addition to public naming of offenders.

