The Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC) has launched the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre Strategy for 2025–2027.

The 2025-2027 strategy marks a significant step that aligns with the directives of the Abu Dhabi Government and the wise leadership’s vision, and aims to strengthen the hazardous materials management system in the emirate.

The new strategy strengthens the centre’s ability to fulfil its vital role and achieve its mission of protecting the community and the environment from the risks of hazardous materials by implementing a comprehensive framework for regulating the supervision and oversight of all stages of hazardous materials handling, ensuring that all relevant entities comply with approved regulations through proactive, innovative solutions and advanced technologies, in collaboration with partners within an investment-friendly environment.

The centre's strategy is based on several key objectives, including the integrated management of hazardous materials, empowerment and capacity building, strengthening institutional maturity and readiness, and the development of legislative and regulatory frameworks related to hazardous materials. These objectives aim to improve and develop laws and supporting policies that ensure effective governance and full compliance across all stages of hazardous materials handling.

The strategy’s implementation is guided by a set of core values embraced by the centre, including professionalism, excellence, integrity, integration, and proactiveness.

Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said, “The launch of the centre’s strategy is a pivotal step in reinforcing the hazardous materials management system in the emirate. It reflects our leadership’s vision and commitment to building a safe, sustainable, and investment-attractive environment in the capital, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for sustainability and innovation.”

Khalfan Abdulla Khalfan Almansoori, Acting Director-General of ADHMMC, stated, "Through this strategy, the centre aims to establish a roadmap for achieving comprehensive and qualitative advancements in hazardous materials management. This represents a pivotal step toward a more sustainable future, in alignment with the national agenda of the Abu Dhabi Government and its plans aimed at enhancing economic and social development.

He added that the centre will adopt cutting-edge technologies and develop an integrated digital system that includes platforms and centralised databases, supported by monitoring systems for proactive smart tracking. It is also adopting advanced solutions and technologies that enhance preparedness and proactivity in managing risks.

These efforts are part of the centre’s commitment to keeping pace with digital transformation, aiming to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness in line with the emirate’s digital transformation journey, while also enhancing performance and strengthening the overall public safety system.

Through the launch of the strategy, the centre reaffirms its commitment to global best practices and reinforces its role as a leading institution dedicated to enhancing community safety and environmental sustainability under an ambitious national vision looking toward the future.