ABU DHABI: Al Masaood Energy has announced a new project to refine used tyres into export-grade crude oil during its participation at ADIPEC 2025.

Ibrahim Al Hashidi, Regional Manager - Renewable Energy Division Al Masaood Energy, said the project — the first of its kind in the Gulf region — will convert end-of-life tyres into refined crude oil classified by the European Union as an approved import product exempt from local taxes.

He added that the plant’s full production has already been sold ahead of completion, reflecting strong market confidence and the capabilities of Emirati professionals in the renewable energy sector.

Al Hashidi affirmed that the initiative supports the UAE’s circular economy goals by offering a sustainable solution for one of the most challenging waste materials, positioning the country as a regional leader in industrial-scale tyre recycling technology.